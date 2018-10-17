Pulse.com.gh logo
Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical condition


  • Published:
A fire outbreak at the Konkomba market in Accra has left one person in critical condition and many properties destroyed.

The sad incident occurred on Tuesday, with more than 200 people settling in and around the market being affected.

Although the cause of the fire is not readily known, some residents believes it may have been as a result of an electrical fault.

One person has reportedly been left in critical condition, and is currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Accra-based Joy FM also reports that almost half of the make-shift properties within the market were consumed by the fire. 

“I live here with my two children and my wife and we don’t know where we are going to sleep this evening,” an affected man is quoted as saying.

The devastated man explained that he was at work when he was called that his structure was burning.

He said he rushed back only to realise his place has been consumed by the blazing fire.

Another victim, Alhassan Abdul Razak, said he watched on haplessly as the fire destroyed all his properties.

According to him, he managed to save his wife and two-weeks-old baby, but everything else got burned by the fire.

“I was sleeping outside because I was on the night shift when I heard about the fire. Luckily for me, I was able to save my wife and two-weeks-old baby but my uniform and everything is gone,” Alhassan narrated.

Meanwhile, some of the affected residents blamed the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for not arriving at the scene earlier to douse the fire.

One aggrieved woman said: “We won’t have lost our properties and structures if the Fire Service people had come early to put out the fire.”

The Fire Service personnel also blamed the delayed arrival on the congestion at the market.

