Fire kills family of seven in Budumburam

The deceased are Mr Robert Assan, a headteacher, his wife, and their five children including a four-month-old baby.

According to some of the residents who were at the scene, the fire started around 5:30 am but could not tell what exactly could have triggered the fire which burnt the occupants to death.

Items such as personal effects, stationery, and food items were not spared as they were burnt beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, initial investigations by the National Fire Service indicates that the fire started from the living room before spreading to the other rooms in the apartment.

In an interview with Graphic.com.gh, the officer in charge of operations at the Gomoa Buduburam Station of the GNFS, ADO11 Mr Patrick Bawa, said the entrance of the building was locked at the time of the unfortunate incident.