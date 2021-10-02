Fire service officer drowns & dies while rescuing 3 men from a well

The report identified the deceased officer as Assistant Station Officer Joseph Aidoo.

It is reported that the Fire Service was called to rescue the three persons who were working on the well before they mistakenly fell inside.

Officer Joseph Aidoo who was part of the team deployed to the scene attempted to save the trapped victims but ended up drowning and dying.

The three persons were later removed from the well and are receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru Hospital, the citinewsroom.com report said.

It added that the incident has left the deceased officer’s family in a state of grief.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Benjamin Kojo Otoo visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.