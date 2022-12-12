ADVERTISEMENT
First batch of Zoom Riders pass out

Evans Effah

The first batch of Zoom Riders who will assist in efficient collection of waste across the country have passed out.

The passing out ceremony, held at Burma Camp, Accra on Friday, December 9, 2022, attracted the management of Zoomlion and senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The riders were taken through various drills

The training, which took place at Burma Camp, spanned over a period of three weeks.

It was meant to empower the trainees to ensure defensive driving to prevent accidents in their line of work.

Addressing the media after the ceremony, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services Limited, Mr. Edwin Amoako, disclosed that the programme is one of his outfit's initiatives to drive efficiency in the collection and management of waste.

"We at Zoomlion are always finding new ways of making our country clean and this is one of the initiatives,” he noted.

He said the trainees will be tasked to go from house to house with hands-on professionalism.

With assurance, Mr. Amoako said the Zoom Riders will be entrusted with branded tricycles to enter every nook and cranny of the country and help in the efficient collection of waste.

Just about three weeks ago, some 100 interested individuals were enrolled to give them hands-on training in professional training which will give them skills to properly manage waste.

And upon successful completion of the course, a graduation ceremony was held for them.

