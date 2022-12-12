First batch of Zoom Riders pass out

The riders were taken through various drills

The training, which took place at Burma Camp, spanned over a period of three weeks.

It was meant to empower the trainees to ensure defensive driving to prevent accidents in their line of work.

Addressing the media after the ceremony, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services Limited, Mr. Edwin Amoako, disclosed that the programme is one of his outfit's initiatives to drive efficiency in the collection and management of waste.

"We at Zoomlion are always finding new ways of making our country clean and this is one of the initiatives,” he noted.

He said the trainees will be tasked to go from house to house with hands-on professionalism.

With assurance, Mr. Amoako said the Zoom Riders will be entrusted with branded tricycles to enter every nook and cranny of the country and help in the efficient collection of waste.

