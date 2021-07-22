First Lady inaugurates waiting area at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the facility will bring a huge relief to visitors, as well as the management of Korle Bu and charged the Management of Korle Bu to ensure the place is well maintained.

She also entreated visitors, who use the waiting area to keep it clean and adhere to the required protocols for the use of the place.

In May 2019, when she commissioned the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, the First Lady said she noticed many visitors sitting under trees and other uncomfortable places. “It was quite obvious to me that, Korle Bu needed a decent waiting area for the Emergency wards to provide comfort, safety, peace of mind and protection against adverse weather conditions,” she stated.

She, thus, expressed her desire to Dr Okoe Boye, who was the Board Chair of Korle Bu at the time, to find a solution.

“We approached some corporate institutions, including the First Atlantic Bank, to build a waiting area for Korle Bu. Fortunately, our proposal for a waiting area was in line with the Corporate Social objectives of the bank. The Managing Director of the First Atlantic Bank acknowledged the enormous relief that such a project would bring to citizens, who have to wait as their relatives and friends undergo medical care,” Mrs Akufo-Addo disclosed.