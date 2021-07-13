First Lady’s salary rejection is just a ploy to look good in the eyes of the public - Okudzeto Ablakwa

In an interview on Joy FM in Accra, he said: “I do not have any evidence to fall for that bait. What I also know is that payment had already been effected which actually will amount to double payment because they have already received allowances,” he said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo served notice she is returning to the government some GHC899, 097.84 paid to her as allowances since 2017 after a public hue and cry over a decision to pay her and the second lady, Samira Bawumia, monthly salaries.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady on Monday, July 12, Madam Akufo-Addo noted that she did not request to be paid any allowance and that “She only received that which existed and attached to her status, albeit informally”.

“In view of this, the First Lady, in consultation with the President of the Republic, has decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GHC899,097.84.