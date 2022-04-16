RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

First son of Dag Heward-Mills passes on

The first son of a Ghanaian televangelist and the leader of Lighthouse Chapel Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has passed on.

Dr David Heward-Mills
Dr David Heward-Mills

Reports stated that the son identified as Dr. David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath on Friday, April 15, 2022.

A post on the timeline of one Kwabena Frimpong reads:

"Dr. David Heward-Mills, the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills passed away in the USA yesterday April 15, 2022.

"The 31-year-old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.

"May his soul Rest In Peace.”

He died at the age of 31.

Meanwhile, the Lighthouse Chapel has requested the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this difficult period.

In a statement, management entreated Ghanaians and sympathizers to remember the bereaved family in their prayers.

"We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season," the church said.

