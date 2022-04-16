First son of Dag Heward-Mills passes on

A post on the timeline of one Kwabena Frimpong reads:

"Dr. David Heward-Mills, the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills passed away in the USA yesterday April 15, 2022.

"The 31-year-old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.

"May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Meanwhile, the Lighthouse Chapel has requested the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this difficult period.

In a statement, management entreated Ghanaians and sympathizers to remember the bereaved family in their prayers.