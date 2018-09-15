Five arrested at Kasoa after Wassa robbery attack

news

Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Kasoa divisional police command.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, ACP David Agyeman Adjem said that the police arrested the suspects in collaboration with the Wassa Akropong Police.

According to ACP Agyem, the five suspects stole GHc 272,000 and 7.5 kilograms of gold worth GHc1.4 million.

A pistol and a dagger were found in their car.

Other items retrieved from the car also included Indian and Ghanaian citizenship ID cards, driver’s license among others.

Speaking to Citi News, the commander further hinted that after arresting the five suspects they placed their details on the Ghana Police Service Platform adding that it was then that the Wassa Akropong Police hinted them of the robbery of some Indians living in Wassa Akropong.

The suspects are Dickson Kumadzro 42 years, Kwaku Atatsi, 22, Adjevi Yao, 35, Kofi Amewugah, 28, and Divine Mawuli, 30.

The five suspects were arraigned at the Ofaakor magistrate court today presided over by his Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko and have been remanded for two weeks in police custody pending investigation.

ACP David Agyeman Adjem, however, advised Ghanaians to feed the police with information whenever criminal activities take place.