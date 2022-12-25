A video shared by Kofi TV showed the crashed vehicles, including a long pickup truck, a commercial mini-bus, and at least three private vehicles, including a Toyota Vitz, scattered all over the road between Akyem Anyinasin and Linda Dor, two communities in the Eastern Region.
E/R: Five vehicles crash in gory accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway
At least five vehicles reportedly crashed in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Christmas eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022.
According to eyewitnesses, there was no death or injury sustained by the persons involved.
One of the victims, whose car had fallen into a valley, said that the accident happened because one of the drivers who was driving towards Accra lost control of his wheel and collided with other vehicles.
Four of the said vehicles involved were said to be headed towards Kumasi whereas the one moved towards the capital, Accra.
The Ghana Police Service moved to the scene to salvage the situation, according to reports.
