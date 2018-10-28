Pulse.com.gh logo
Five-year-old boy trapped dead in manhole at Begoro

A joint rescue team of police, fire service and National Management Organisation retrieved the body of the deceased and deposited at Begoro District Hospital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A five-year-old has died in an uncompleted manhole at Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

READ MORE: 14-year old girl defiled by four boys

A joint rescue team of police, fire service and National Management Organisation retrieved the body of the deceased and deposited at Begoro District Hospital.

The Fanteakwa District NADMO Director, Rev. Opoku Acheampong told Accra-based Starr FM that the  boy fell into the uncompleted manhole covered with slabs in the evening.

READ MORE: Three suspected armed robbers nabbed at Kokrobite

According to Starr FM, the deceased parents began searching for their son and even made announcement on a Local Information Center until the body was found the next day in the Manhole.

