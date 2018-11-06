Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Govt

news

Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has made a humble appeal to government to five the Tema motorway in order to prevent more accidents.

The BET winner is a victim of road accidents, having nearly gotten his leg amputated when he was young.

Currently, Stonebwoy is embarking on a campaign to help reduce road accidents in the country and has urged government to put the Tema motorway in good shape.

According to him, Ghana has already lost many good people to road accidents and that must no longer be the case.

He wondered what the toll monies collected from drivers are used for, since many roads in the country remain deplorable.

“You know everything becomes politicised when it comes to people like myself but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t voice out to push the people in power to actually address these issues because I can take it all the way to Terry Boncha, Suzzie Williams and all,” Stonebwoy said.

“We all know how the state in which the Tema motorway is. We have to fix it. Because every time they take tolls from us. The ordinary man knows that they make a lot of money from the tolls but where does the money go?”

The artiste, earlier this year, donated GHc 5,000 and other items to patients at the accident ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, through his Livingstone Foundation.