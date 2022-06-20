The above gesture forms part of his unrelenting commitment to provide desks and other facilities to pupils necessary to provide a conducive and enabling environment for teaching and learning at the basic level.
#FixGES: Teacher Kwadwo donates dual desks worth GH¢10,000 to basic school
In fulfillment of his desire to develop human resource base of pupils through education and fully conscious of the acute shortage of desks and furniture in almost the basic schools in the country, benevolent teacher, comedian, and content creator Michael Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Teacher Kwadwo has donated 51 new dual desks worth GH¢10,000 to Kokooso Aboabo M/A Basic school in the Suhum municipality of the Eastern Region.
The above development was in line with his objective of aggressively addressing the decades-long appalling situation of pupils having to lie down on their stomachs to write exams while others have to carry stools with them from their various houses to school.
Teacher Kwadwo had vowed to make sure that the GES fixes the rots in the system.
In a series of social media posts, the popular teacher criticized GES in the hope that it will put them on their toes, leading to worthwhile reforms.
However, Teacher Kwadwo’s actions infuriated the GES which led to his dismissal and summoned by the Akrofuom District Education Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, for alleged "professional misconducts".
Teacher Kwadwo among other things had been lamenting over the poor conditions of service of teachers as well as the intimidation being meted out to same by GES.
He was also worried that the GES had introduced a new curriculum, but for two years, schools and teachers across the country had not been provided with textbooks to enable them to implement the curriculum.
The ill-treatment meted out to teachers by GES led Teacher Kwadwo to launch the hashtag #FIXGES.
Teacher Kwadwo is known for his benevolence as he has used his own money and also sourced for income to renovate schools and provide uniforms and computers for the students.
