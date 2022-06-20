FixGES: Teacher Kwadwo donates dual desks worth GH¢10,000 to basic school

The above development was in line with his objective of aggressively addressing the decades-long appalling situation of pupils having to lie down on their stomachs to write exams while others have to carry stools with them from their various houses to school.

Teacher Kwadwo had vowed to make sure that the GES fixes the rots in the system.

In a series of social media posts, the popular teacher criticized GES in the hope that it will put them on their toes, leading to worthwhile reforms.

Pulse Ghana

However, Teacher Kwadwo’s actions infuriated the GES which led to his dismissal and summoned by the Akrofuom District Education Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, for alleged "professional misconducts".

Teacher Kwadwo among other things had been lamenting over the poor conditions of service of teachers as well as the intimidation being meted out to same by GES.

He was also worried that the GES had introduced a new curriculum, but for two years, schools and teachers across the country had not been provided with textbooks to enable them to implement the curriculum.

The ill-treatment meted out to teachers by GES led Teacher Kwadwo to launch the hashtag #FIXGES.