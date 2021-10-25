Portions of major roads in the municipality have been left in a deplorable state for far too long, making life unbearable for residents who have to grapple with the intense traffic congestion daily.
#FixOurRoads: Madina MP leads residents to demonstrate over deplorable roads
The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, is leading residents and motorists in his constituency to protest over deplorable roads in the area.
The MP complained about the neglect of the Urban Roads Department and the Municipal Assembly regarding the maintenance of roads in Madina. He said he would welcome any protest by his constituents over the issue.
"Significant portions of road network in Madina are in a very deplorable state. The rains have worsened the case.
"As we speak, there is heightened apprehension amongst motorists and residents over the deplorable state of roads in Danfa, for which reason I hear they are planning to stage a protest. Let me state here and now that I will personally welcome any such protest and would lead in its organization," he earlier said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
