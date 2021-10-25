FixOurRoads: Madina MP leads residents to demonstrate over deplorable roads

The MP complained about the neglect of the Urban Roads Department and the Municipal Assembly regarding the maintenance of roads in Madina. He said he would welcome any protest by his constituents over the issue.

"As we speak, there is heightened apprehension amongst motorists and residents over the deplorable state of roads in Danfa, for which reason I hear they are planning to stage a protest. Let me state here and now that I will personally welcome any such protest and would lead in its organization," he earlier said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.