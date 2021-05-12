RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#FixTheCountry campaigners are NDC members - Charles Bissue

Kojo Emmanuel

The Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and presidential staffer Charles Bissue, has said the campaigners of #FixTheCountry agenda are inspired by politicians.

He said the NPP-led government by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would never overlook all genuine concerns and problems affecting the country, adding it would not sit down for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to use propaganda to destroy the good works of the NPP.

Charles Bissue, sharing his views on the #FixTheCountry trending on social media, said that the NPP government would continue to work assiduously for the country to prosper for the benefit of all.

"We shall not ignore what the people are saying but we shall also not dance to politicians propaganda," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He reiterated that "Ghana is a democratic country, you can have an opinion, maybe most of them are NDC people and maybe they are even referring to what then-candidate Akufo-Addo did say that when you are in power and people are complaining that things aren’t going well, fix it. Of course, the government is in the act of fixing the problems in this country."

Charles Bissue said Nana Addo and the government are wide awake and the problems some of the people are complaining about are being worked on without delay.

"We acknowledge that the solutions to the country’s problems do not come overnight. It takes time and even in the era of COVID-19 Ghana we are doing everything possible to develop the country," he added.

