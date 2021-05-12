FixTheCountry campaigners are NDC members - Charles Bissue

Charles Bissue, sharing his views on the #FixTheCountry trending on social media, said that the NPP government would continue to work assiduously for the country to prosper for the benefit of all.

"We shall not ignore what the people are saying but we shall also not dance to politicians propaganda," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Pulse Ghana

He reiterated that "Ghana is a democratic country, you can have an opinion, maybe most of them are NDC people and maybe they are even referring to what then-candidate Akufo-Addo did say that when you are in power and people are complaining that things aren’t going well, fix it. Of course, the government is in the act of fixing the problems in this country."

Charles Bissue said Nana Addo and the government are wide awake and the problems some of the people are complaining about are being worked on without delay.