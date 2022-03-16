RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor granted bail after 33 days in police custody

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Tema High Court has granted bail to a convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason

Oliver has been charged with treason for threatening to stage a coup in the country if the controversial 1.75% E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

He was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

The bail conditions are set at GH¢2 million with 2 sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to his landed property.

His passport should also remain in police custody, and he must report himself once a week to the police.

Hearing the case in court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Justice Daniel Mensah ruled that the court cannot disable itself from the grant of bail, having regard to the facts of the case and the legal arguments urged upon him by both counsel for Barker-Vormawor and the Republic.

