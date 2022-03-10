A statement issued by the #FixTheCountry movement said Oliver complained of "general discomfort".

The conveners said Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been experiencing some minor health challenges since his detention in police custody.

It said: "Doctors have since come to assess his health and discovered that his blood pressure has shot up."

Oliver has been in police custody when he was charged by the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, and remanded.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, he appeared in court but the judge hearing the matter, Eleanor Barnes remanded Vormawor into Police custody pointing out that the nature and severity of the crime meant the court cannot grant bail.