#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver falls ill, rushed to hospital

Kojo Emmanuel

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has been rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, March 3, 2022, after being taken ill.

Convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor
Oliver who was charged with treason for threatening to stage a coup in the country if the controversial 1.75% E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament was rushed to the Police Hospital.

A statement issued by the #FixTheCountry movement said Oliver complained of "general discomfort".

The conveners said Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been experiencing some minor health challenges since his detention in police custody.

It said: "Doctors have since come to assess his health and discovered that his blood pressure has shot up."

READ MORE: Treason felony charge against #FixTheCountry convener baseless – Kwaku Azar

Oliver has been in police custody when he was charged by the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, and remanded.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, he appeared in court but the judge hearing the matter, Eleanor Barnes remanded Vormawor into Police custody pointing out that the nature and severity of the crime meant the court cannot grant bail.

She directed that Barker-Vormawor be allowed access to his lawyer and three family members from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

