#FixTheCountry Demo: We' limit you if you defy our order - Police warns

The Ghana Police Service has warned that it will restrict protesters planning the #FixTheCountry demonstrations.

According to the police this action will be necessary if they defy the order to call it off.

Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s ''Kokrokoo'', the Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwesi Ofori explained why the protesters have been stopped.

He stated that the Police "decision is in line with the COVID-19 restrictions" imposed by the President.

Large public gatherings are currently banned serving as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

ACP Kwesi Ofori expounded that "the Police cannot take chances with the #fixthecountry demonstration because there is scanty information on how the organizers of the protest will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols as regards social distancing and wearing of nose masks as well as determining the number of people that will attend the demonstration".

''We're acting according to the laws. We have told them the restrictions are in force, so we can't give the authorization for the floodgate to be opened for such an exercise'', he said.

He issued a stern warning to the organizers not to disobey the Police order.

’'...as we have communicated it to them, if they still choose to go on the demonstration, we have an alternative; that is to seek legal redress and enforcement order which we are prepared to do that to ensure we restrict them.''

There is massive agitation on social media as various Ghanaian celebrities have joined the citizenry to appeal to the President to intervene and also called on him to steer the affairs of the nation effectively.

