#FixTheCountry demonstrators to hit the streets on May 22 for attacks on journalists

Evans Annang

Conveners of #FixTheCountry have served notice that they will organize a massive demonstration on May 22 in support of Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu-Baidoo of Citi FM.

According the organizers, the recent assault of the journalists shouldn’t go unpunished.

The campaigners, in a statement indicated that cases of attacks on journalists have been met with an “entrenched culture of inaction” and limited to press statements.

“The call to #FixTheCountryNow cannot be allowed to die on the altar of press releases. Now means Now!! Now in the shortest possible time," the group said in a statement.

“In light of this, we have decided to have the Conversation differently, by taking our case to the streets. We are inviting all well-meaning Ghanaians to join us on May 22nd for a massive protest in Accra to reclaim our rights as citizens,” the statement further noted.

The campaigners noted that further details on the intended protest will be released soon.

A Citi FM reporter Caleb Kudah was allegedly assaulted and detained by National Security operatives for filming some abandoned state-acquired vehicles in a no-photography zone while in the premises of the National Security Ministry a week ago.

He allegedly forwarded the secretly recorded videos to his colleague at the office, Ms Abu-Baidoo, prompting an armed invasion of the Adabraka-based radio station by seven armed police officers in three Pickup trucks.

