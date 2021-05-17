FixTheCountry demonstrators to hit the streets on May 22 for attacks on journalists

The campaigners, in a statement indicated that cases of attacks on journalists have been met with an “entrenched culture of inaction” and limited to press statements.

“The call to #FixTheCountryNow cannot be allowed to die on the altar of press releases. Now means Now!! Now in the shortest possible time," the group said in a statement.

“In light of this, we have decided to have the Conversation differently, by taking our case to the streets. We are inviting all well-meaning Ghanaians to join us on May 22nd for a massive protest in Accra to reclaim our rights as citizens,” the statement further noted.

Pulse Ghana

The campaigners noted that further details on the intended protest will be released soon.

A Citi FM reporter Caleb Kudah was allegedly assaulted and detained by National Security operatives for filming some abandoned state-acquired vehicles in a no-photography zone while in the premises of the National Security Ministry a week ago.