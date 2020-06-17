In May 2019, the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea, reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of transforming Nima and Maamobi into residential apartments.

According to him, the redevelopment of Nima forms part of the government's plans to upgrade slums in the country and the project will come at no cost to the residents, who will be given free flats to free up land space in that area for developers to build "Villagio- like buildings" to beautify the place.

He said "the growing incidence of slum development in Ghana has been the result of rural-urban migration, limited supply of land, and regulatory frameworks that are, at best, indifferent and hostile to the needs of the poor.

"Even though Nima and Maamobi routinely suffer from inadequate provisions of basic facilities such as housing, water, electricity, and drainage systems, the communities continue to grow."

Samuel Atta Akyea

He stated that the President's commitment to slum upgrading of Nima and Maamobi was stated forcefully in his message during the State of the Nation address delivered in Parliament on 20th February 2019.

He indicated that the project will be implemented together with the Inner-cities and Zongo Development Ministry without dislodging any resident of Nima.

Ghana's housing deficit currently stands at two million units with many facing accommodation challenges in cities.

However, after a year of the government promising to build Nima like a "Villagio-like buildings" place, the promise is yet to be fulfilled when Ghana is left with barely six months to the general elections.