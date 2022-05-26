Flooding: Nana Addo charges MMDCEs to demolish structures on waterways

Dredging companies, the President said, have, traditionally, contributed to coastal protection projects and the maintenance of shorelines, and have increasingly improved their engineering technologies to achieve this.

"For us, in Ghana, Dredge Masters has made significant contributions to this end, and the introduction, today, of two Ultra-Modern IHC Beaver and two IHC Workboats means that Ghana, and, indeed, the West African market have their own indigenous company, with the capability of dredging to a depth of sixteen (16) metres. We do not need to look outside anymore when it comes to the dredging of dams, reservoirs, ports, harbours, and inland reclamation activities," he said.

The vision of moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid, according to the President, is being assisted by the support being offered by companies such as the Jospong Group.

"I want to use this occasion to restate that Government will continue to create an enabling environment for the private sector not only to survive but also to thrive. We shall continue to help strengthen and empower private sector operators," he said.

Flooding

Touching on the flooding situation that has affected some parts of the country recently, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that Government, since 2017, has spent some four hundred and fifty million cedis (GH¢450 million) on the flood control programme, which has resulted in reduced incidence of flooding, particularly in the major flood-prone areas in Accra, such as the Odaw drainage channel.

"Phase five (5) of the Accra Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Alleviation Project, which is intended to ensure that the Odaw Channel is free of silt and debris, has been commissioned. Indeed, the construction of nineteen kilometres (19km) of drains has been completed, whilst someone thousand kilometres (1,000km) of drains have been excavated, rechanneled, and maintained across the country, as part of efforts to reduce the perennial flooding of Accra," he added.

However, the President admitted that more needs to be done to deal with the situation permanently, in view of recent events in Accra, and assured that the "government will continue to work towards the day when Ghanaians, especially those in Accra, will live in calm and tranquility through the rainy season."

President Akufo-Addo revealed that Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies have been charged to ensure that obstructions to the free flow of water, as well as developments along waterways, are removed immediately.

"MMDAs are also to ensure the strict adherence of developers to the planning laws of our country, and sanction staff who have issued permits for structures to be built on waterways to serve as a deterrent to others who seek to engage in such acts," he said.

The President continued: "to ensure these directives are strictly complied with, I have established a monitoring unit at Jubilee House, that will be reporting directly to me on the progress of the implementation of these measures. I am, thus, putting all MMDCEs on notice. You will be held accountable for any breaches that result in damage from flooding. As President of the Republic, I will not allow the selfish acts of a few to jeopradise the collective futures of the rest of us."

Whilst Government does its part, President Akufo-Addo admonished "unpatriotic citizens" to stop the dumping of refuse into open drains.