In a message to celebrate workers on May Day, Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Ministry in a Twitter post commended Ghanaian workers for their hard work and sacrifices in building the economy.
Fly the flag of Ghana high as gov't transform the economy beyond aid — Workers told
The Ministry of Finance has urged Ghanaian workers to continue to raise the flag of the country high as the government works to transform the economy.
The Ministry said "Ayekoo to our hard-working Ghanaian workers. Ghana is proud of you."
"We celebrate you our cherished Ghanaian workers for all the hard work and sacrifices and ask that we continue to fly the flag of Ghana high as we transform the Ghanaian economy beyond aid," it added.
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the taxes of Ghanaians are already at work, insisting his government is focused on delivering infrastructure development.
In a tweet, he said 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme and 19km of drains have been completed.
"Infrastructure development is a priority for the Government with 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme, 19km of drains completed with 1,000km of drains excavated, rechanneled, and maintained across the country. #YourTaxesAtWork #BuildingGhanaTogether," he said.
