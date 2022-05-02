RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fly the flag of Ghana high as gov't transform the economy beyond aid — Workers told

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ministry of Finance has urged Ghanaian workers to continue to raise the flag of the country high as the government works to transform the economy.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

In a message to celebrate workers on May Day, Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Ministry in a Twitter post commended Ghanaian workers for their hard work and sacrifices in building the economy.

Recommended articles

The Ministry said "Ayekoo to our hard-working Ghanaian workers. Ghana is proud of you."

"We celebrate you our cherished Ghanaian workers for all the hard work and sacrifices and ask that we continue to fly the flag of Ghana high as we transform the Ghanaian economy beyond aid," it added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the taxes of Ghanaians are already at work, insisting his government is focused on delivering infrastructure development.

In a tweet, he said 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme and 19km of drains have been completed.

"Infrastructure development is a priority for the Government with 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme, 19km of drains completed with 1,000km of drains excavated, rechanneled, and maintained across the country. #YourTaxesAtWork #BuildingGhanaTogether," he said.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dr. Kofi Amoah urges Elon Musk to buy Africa and delete all the leaders

Dr. Kofi Amoah urges Elon Musk to buy Africa and delete all the leaders

It was a mistake to come to Ghana — Evacuated students from Ukraine complain

Ghanaian students in Ukraine evacuated

Accidents: Drivers consume 'wee toffee' to aid them drive for long hours — Fire Commander

Accident

22-year-old KNUST student murdered over GH¢300 debt

Knife with blood