Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms shortage of passport booklets

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has confirmed that there is currently a shortage of passport booklets at the various passport offices around the country.

Many Ghanaians have been complaining about the delay in acquiring their passports despite a successful application.

However, explaining the reasons behind the delays, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said it is as a result of a shortage of passport booklets.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that some essential materials required for producing the booklets are currently scarce.

The Ministry, however, apologised to the public for the inconvenience being caused by the situation, whiles assuring that the necessary steps are being taken to address the problem as quickly as possible.

“While urgent steps are being taken to address the problem, the passport office shall focus attention on priority cases which include the ongoing hajj, medical and emergency cases,” the statement said.

The Ministry further noted that key stakeholders are constantly being engaged to ensure that the current deadline slated for the supply of the laminated sheets would be achieved.