Foreign Affairs Ministry suspends issuance of 48-page passport

In a statement, which was shared by Citinewsroom, the Ministry said only 32-page passport booklets can be issued at the moment.

The Ministry further stated that persons who have applied for 48-page booklets will get 32-page booklets and their monies refunded to them.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s national Identity Card, the Ghana Card, has been recognized globally as a valid e-passport in all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliant countries.

This will enable holders of the card to board flights to Ghana from 197 countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.

In February, at the headquarters of ICAO in Montreal, Canada, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, H.E Ransford Sowah, received the ‘key’ to symbolically indicate the country’s entry into the ICAO family.