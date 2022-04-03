This, the Ministry said, is a result of the surge in demand for the 48-page passport and the challenges with the supply chain.
Foreign Affairs Ministry suspends issuance of 48-page passport
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has temporarily halted the issuance of 48-page passport booklets.
In a statement, which was shared by Citinewsroom, the Ministry said only 32-page passport booklets can be issued at the moment.
The Ministry further stated that persons who have applied for 48-page booklets will get 32-page booklets and their monies refunded to them.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s national Identity Card, the Ghana Card, has been recognized globally as a valid e-passport in all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliant countries.
This will enable holders of the card to board flights to Ghana from 197 countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.
In February, at the headquarters of ICAO in Montreal, Canada, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, H.E Ransford Sowah, received the ‘key’ to symbolically indicate the country’s entry into the ICAO family.
Thus, the Ghana Card as well as its future biometric equivalents will now be duly recognized globally as a valid e-passport/ID card, in fulfilment of a pledge by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, that Ghanaians anywhere in the world would soon be able to travel back home using their Ghana cards.
