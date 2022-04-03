RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Foreign Affairs Ministry suspends issuance of 48-page passport

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has temporarily halted the issuance of 48-page passport booklets.

Foreign Affairs Ministry suspends issuance of 48-page passport
Foreign Affairs Ministry suspends issuance of 48-page passport

This, the Ministry said, is a result of the surge in demand for the 48-page passport and the challenges with the supply chain.

Recommended articles

In a statement, which was shared by Citinewsroom, the Ministry said only 32-page passport booklets can be issued at the moment.

Statement from Foreign Affairs Ministry
Statement from Foreign Affairs Ministry Pulse Ghana

The Ministry further stated that persons who have applied for 48-page booklets will get 32-page booklets and their monies refunded to them.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s national Identity Card, the Ghana Card, has been recognized globally as a valid e-passport in all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliant countries.

This will enable holders of the card to board flights to Ghana from 197 countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.

Ghana passport
Ghana passport Pulse Ghana

In February, at the headquarters of ICAO in Montreal, Canada, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, H.E Ransford Sowah, received the ‘key’ to symbolically indicate the country’s entry into the ICAO family.

Thus, the Ghana Card as well as its future biometric equivalents will now be duly recognized globally as a valid e-passport/ID card, in fulfilment of a pledge by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, that Ghanaians anywhere in the world would soon be able to travel back home using their Ghana cards.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Parliament finally approves e-levy

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister

Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)

Man pulls out gun

Photos: An inside look at Hassan Ayariga’s multimillion dollar mansion with 2 penthouses

An inside look at Hassan Ayariga’s multimillion dollar mansion with 2 penthouses

‘I use magic cream to entice men who look at me’ – Sex worker reveals

‘I use magic cream to entice men who look at me’ – Sex worker reveals