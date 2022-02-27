Foreign Ministry to meet relatives of Ghanaians in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 1

A statement issued by the Ministry on Saturday, February 26 explained that the meeting is in line with “the prevailing precarious security situation in Ukraine, which has necessitated the evacuation of Ghana nationals, among others from the country to safety.”

Pulse Ghana

As the government of Ghana has begun evacuating Ghanaian nationals who are stranded in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has further released the contact details of persons who are on standby to assist evacuees.

The statement also cautioned the public against persons posing to be designated officials for the evacuation exercise.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has cautioned Ghanaians against the activities of unauthorised individuals posing to be designated officials for the evacuation exercise.

This was contained in a statement that announced contact details of persons mandated to assist Ghanaians to move from Ukraine to other countries.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, a list of students caught up in the conflict has been compiled to facilitate the exercise, adding that plans are far advanced to evacuate them.

“Following the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, it had become challenging to airlift our compatriots from Kyiv and other parts of the country. Hence, the only viable means of evacuation is by land to neighbouring countries such as Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.”