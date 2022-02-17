Forgive us of our past sins, we’re now born again - IGP pleads with Ghanaians

Speaking at an induction ceremony of some newly registered pharmacists in Accra, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, reassured of his outfit’s resolve to regain the trust and respect of the public as officers discharge their duties effectively.

“We are pleading with you, let go of our past and let us be. We understand we lost your trust, we lost your confidence and your respect, but we are going to bring them back. So please, don’t continue to judge us by our past and by extension even insult us because this is the police we all have as a nation”, he said.

Pulse Ghana

“We have done several introspections, and we know where the problems are. That is why we can convince ourselves that we are the best institution. So bear with us and encourage us because if you have a child, and you don’t speak good about the child, the child will not turn out to be good. So irrespective of how painful our past historical issues have been, if you want to be biblical, we say we have been born again.”

The IGP believes gaining the confidence and trust of the public will aid the service in executing its mandate of fighting crime and protecting citizens.