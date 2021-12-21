Mr. Amarteifio was the boss of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) from 1994 to 1998 under former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Former AMA Boss Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio dies
The death of former Accra Mayor, Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio has been announced in Accra.
In a report by Accra based Asaase Radio, Mr. Amarteifio passed on in the early hours of Monday, December 20th.
He was an architectural historian and a writer. He used to work in the US, Canada before returning to Ghana as an architect and consultant. He was an occasional guest critic for the Ghanaian Times and Sunday Mirror in Accra.
In June 2009, the former mayor undertook a photographic exhibition with Kofi Setordji, a Ghanaian sculptor and painter, under the title “architectural history of Accra” showcasing in black and white photographs some buildings that were put up between 1920 and 1930.
He was an architectural historian and a writer. He used to work in the US, Canada before returning to Ghana as an architect and consultant.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh