Former AMA Boss Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio dies

In a report by Accra based Asaase Radio, Mr. Amarteifio passed on in the early hours of Monday, December 20th.

He was an architectural historian and a writer. He used to work in the US, Canada before returning to Ghana as an architect and consultant. He was an occasional guest critic for the Ghanaian Times and Sunday Mirror in Accra.

In June 2009, the former mayor undertook a photographic exhibition with Kofi Setordji, a Ghanaian sculptor and painter, under the title “architectural history of Accra” showcasing in black and white photographs some buildings that were put up between 1920 and 1930.