RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Former AMA Boss Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio dies

Authors:

Evans Annang

The death of former Accra Mayor, Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio has been announced in Accra.

Nat-Nunoo-Amarteifio
Nat-Nunoo-Amarteifio

Mr. Amarteifio was the boss of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) from 1994 to 1998 under former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Recommended articles

In a report by Accra based Asaase Radio, Mr. Amarteifio passed on in the early hours of Monday, December 20th.

He was an architectural historian and a writer. He used to work in the US, Canada before returning to Ghana as an architect and consultant. He was an occasional guest critic for the Ghanaian Times and Sunday Mirror in Accra.

In June 2009, the former mayor undertook a photographic exhibition with Kofi Setordji, a Ghanaian sculptor and painter, under the title “architectural history of Accra” showcasing in black and white photographs some buildings that were put up between 1920 and 1930.

He was an architectural historian and a writer. He used to work in the US, Canada before returning to Ghana as an architect and consultant.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I cannot be blamed for the hardships in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo for misconduct

Teacher Kwadwo

5 alleged assassins shot dead as police rescue Gomoa Fetteh's chief

Ghana police armed to the teeth at the Accra Circuit Court.

NSMQ only female finalist Francisca Lamini scores 8As in 2021 WASSCE

Francisca Lamini WASSCE result