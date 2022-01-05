RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Former AMA boss Solomon Ofei Darko dies

Kojo Emmanuel

Solomon Ofei Darko, the former mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has died.

Solomon Ofei Darko

He passed on after a short illness at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on December 31, 2021.

His son, Nii Doodu Darko, confirmed the news to the media on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The late Solomon Ofei Darko was appointed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor and served as AMA boss from 2000 to 2003.

He was born on January 26, 1936, and died at the age of 86 years.

Prior to his appointment as the mayor, he had been the Environmental Programme Coordinator at the Borough of Hackney, London, UK.

When he returned to Ghana in 1994, he joined Comptran Engineering and Planning Associates as a Programme Coordinator.

Darko was also a past President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA).

Kojo Emmanuel

