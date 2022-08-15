Former Ashanti Regional Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor passes on

In 1996 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Ghana before becoming the substantive Minister of Health in 1998.

In 1999, Donkor was appointed as the Ashanti Regional Minister position which he held until January 2001 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) handed over government to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In March 2014, he was appointed the managing director of the Intercity State Transport Company Limited (STC) under John Mahama's administration from 2014 to 2017.

Under his leadership, STC entered into agreements with a number of private companies, including SIC, to augment its depleted fleet.