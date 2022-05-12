According to him, the accident occurred around 4:30 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022, when he was driving alone in his vehicle.
Former Asutifi North MP escapes death in fatal accident
A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi North, Benhazin Joseph Dahah, has been involved in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Atronie road in the Bono region.
The vehicle involved in the accident with registration number GG 820-18.
He said the sad incident occurred in an attempt to swerve a speeding vehicle that had made a wrongful overtaking.
Narrating the incident to Accra-based Adom FM, he said "I wanted to avoid a head-on collision and in my attempt, the vehicle skidded off the road, hit a tree, and somersaulted."
