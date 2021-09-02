RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Former Deputy Western Regional Minister Ekow Gyan is dead

Alfred Ekow Gyan, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has died.

According to a report by Citi FM, he passed on after a short illness.

In an interview with the Accra based station, the Western Regional Secretary of the NDC, Joe Nelson, said the incident happened on the night of Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Maritime Hospital in Accra.

“I can confirm he has passed after a short illness. I’m told he was ill and was receiving treatment at the Maritime Hospital in Accra. I didn’t know about it and I believe a lot of people didn’t know about it too, so it came as a shock to everyone. Calls started coming in around 9:00pm last night to confirm from me, so it was around 10:30 pm that I finally got a confirmation and it was a shock”

Alfred Ekow Gyan served as a Deputy Western Regional Minister in the John Mahama administration after two failed attempts to win the Takoradi Constituency Parliamentary seat for the NDC.

