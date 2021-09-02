Former Deputy Western Regional Minister Ekow Gyan is dead

In an interview with the Accra based station, the Western Regional Secretary of the NDC, Joe Nelson, said the incident happened on the night of Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Maritime Hospital in Accra.

“I can confirm he has passed after a short illness. I’m told he was ill and was receiving treatment at the Maritime Hospital in Accra. I didn’t know about it and I believe a lot of people didn’t know about it too, so it came as a shock to everyone. Calls started coming in around 9:00pm last night to confirm from me, so it was around 10:30 pm that I finally got a confirmation and it was a shock”