Former Finance Minister Kwesi Botchwey dies aged 78

Dr. Botchwey had received medical attention at the hospital in the last few days.

Dr. Kwesi Botchwey was born on September 3, 1944.

Dr. Botchwey is the longest-serving Finance Minister, he served in the office alongside Ghana’s longest-serving head of state, the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

He served in the military era of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) (1982 to 1991) and the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) (1992 to 1995).

The late economist received his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School in Ghana.

Dr. Botchwey held an LL.B. from the University of Ghana, an LL.M from Yale Law School, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.

He taught at the University of Zambia, Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), and the University of Ghana. Other notable previous assignments of Dr. Botchwey were advisor to the World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.