Former Fisheries Minister, Sherry Ayittey has passed

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Hanny Sherry Ayittey, former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has passed.

The family in the statement released on July 22, announced, said it will issue further details later.

“The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announces with deep sorrow the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, on July 22, 2023.”

“The family will announce further details in due course.”

