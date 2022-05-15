He had been re-elected as Councillor during the local government elections in the United Kingdom on May 5, 2022, in the local government elections in the UK for the Woolwich Dockyard ward.
Former Ghanaian Police Officer elected Deputy Mayor of Greenwich in London
Having been a strong voice for Woolwich on Greenwich Council, a former Ghanaian Police officer, Dominic Mbang who is also a specialized Renal Nurse has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich in Greater London.
Councillor Mbang will be assisting the Major in his new role.
Dominic Mbang was a member of the Ghana Police force between 1994 to 1998.
He is Chair of the London South Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He received the 2021 category of Diaspora support to Kusaug for his humanitarian work.
