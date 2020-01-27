Naa Dansua passed away on January 1, 2020 after a short illness.

The interment will preceed a Mass burial service at the Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Accra at 9 am.

The family will have a private burial for the late Elvina Nah Densua Mould at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at East Legon in Accra.

Alex Mould

Alex Mould confirmed the death earlier in the month with a heartfelt post on Facebook.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and family member, Nah Densua Mould, following a short illness," the statement said.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continued outpouring of prayers, love and sympathy".