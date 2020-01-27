Naa Dansua passed away on January 1, 2020 after a short illness.
The interment will preceed a Mass burial service at the Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Accra at 9 am.
The family will have a private burial for the late Elvina Nah Densua Mould at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at East Legon in Accra.
Alex Mould confirmed the death earlier in the month with a heartfelt post on Facebook.
"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and family member, Nah Densua Mould, following a short illness," the statement said.
"On behalf of my family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continued outpouring of prayers, love and sympathy".