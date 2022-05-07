RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Former GNPC boss DR. K.K Sarpong to be sworn in as new chief of Offinso

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong has been nominated as the next chief of Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

KK Sarpong
KK Sarpong

The Offinso Traditional Council settled on the renowned businessman to succeed the late Paramount Chief of the area Nana Awiafe Akenten III.

The kingmakers of the traditional area on Friday 6th May 2022 at a ceremony in Offinso through Akyeamehene Nana Kwaku Wiafe Presented the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko CEO as the new Paramount Chief for the offinso traditional council.

Dr KK Sarpong
Dr KK Sarpong Pulse Ghana

He will be the third in command in the Ashanti kingdom if he takes the Asanteman oath and becomes chief.

The respected Offinso Manhene died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment after falling ill for some days.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

