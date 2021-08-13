Former GSA boss collected double salary for 6 years – Audit Report

The AG in his recommendation called on the current management of the Authority to retrieve GH¢342,068.70 from Dr. Crentsil.

“Dr. George Ben Crentsil, the former Executive Director, was paid double salary-related allowances of GH¢342,068.70 by the Authority from January 2011 to January 2017. We recommended to Management to take the necessary steps to recover GH¢342,068.70 wrongly paid to Dr. George Ben Crentsil, the former Executive Director and our office informed for verification,” the report stated.

The Auditor General has released its report for state institutions and there has been a number of procurement infractions in many of these institutions.

At the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), the management engaged in procurement breaches worth $34 million.

“Contrary to the above provisions, we noted from the sampled records reviewed that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) signed and awarded five (5) international business contracts to five foreign suppliers or contractors using Single-Source method in four of those transactions and in one instance used the Restricted Tendering method without seeking for the necessary Parliamentary approvals. The five contracts totalled US$34,165,235.15, and £464,963.13”, the report said.