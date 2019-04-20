He was the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) since 2017.

"Our nation has lost a fine, dedicated, professional military officer, who served his country and the global community with distinction. His was, certainly, a distinguished military career," President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a tribute.

“General Francis Vib-Sanziri will be remembered for his exemplary career and leadership at the service of United Nations Peacekeeping, including with UNIFIL, UNAMIR, UNMIL and UNAMSIL,” a statement from the Office of the Spokesperson for the US Secretary-General said.

Profile

Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri joined the Ghanaian Armed Forces in 1985 and he has served in various positions.

He served as Director-General of the International Peace Support Operations at the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces since April 2017.

He also served as Assistant Director, Ghana Army Operations (1996-1998), Deputy Head of the Ghana Military Academy (2002-2004), Commanding Officer of an Infantry Battalion (2004-2009), Director for International Peacekeeping Support Operations in 2009 and Army Secretary at the Army Headquarters (2010-2011).

In 2014, he was appointed Director-General for Joint Operations, General Headquarters.

He also served as Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization from 2015 to 2017.