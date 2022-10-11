Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay represents Aisha Huang’s 3 accomplices in court

His colleague, Ekeleba Blay, held brief for him in court during proceedings.

Speaking to the press after the case was adjourned, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicated that the state was unperturbed that the NPP’s former Chairman was representing the alleged illegal miners.

Aisha Huang was arrested alongside Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, and flown to Accra and arraigned same day to face prosecution at an Accra Circuit Court.

The quartet were already facing charges of mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.

Pulse Ghana

The three are facing charges of engaging in illegal mining activities.

By the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame today, receipts of the purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.