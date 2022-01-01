The Office of the former President, in a statement signed by his Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari indicated that the death occurred on Friday, December 31, 2021, after a period of illness.
Former President Mahama loses brother on December 31
Former President John Dramani Mahama has lost one of his brothers, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.
Recommended articles
“This is to announce the death of Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of H.E John Dramani Mahama, on Friday 31st December 2021 after a period of illness,” the statement said.
The statement added that the family will announce its plans for Mr Adam Maham's funeral soon.
“The family will announce plans for his burial and funeral in due course.”
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh