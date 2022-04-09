The Islamic funeral rites will be held at the Independence Square in Accra.
Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama to be buried today
The funeral rites of Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the wife of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama will be held in Accra today.
National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the final prayers for her soul and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace the occasion.
According to the family, the remains of Hajia Mahama will be conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.
The former second lady reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on April 7 after a short illness.
Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.
She had been battling a heart-related sickness for about two years now and was taken to the United Kingdom for treatment last year.
