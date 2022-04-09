Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama to be buried today

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the final prayers for her soul and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace the occasion.

According to the family, the remains of Hajia Mahama will be conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.

The former second lady reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on April 7 after a short illness.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.