RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama to be buried today

Authors:

Evans Annang

The funeral rites of Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the wife of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama will be held in Accra today.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama dies
Hajia Ramatu Mahama dies

The Islamic funeral rites will be held at the Independence Square in Accra.

Recommended articles

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the final prayers for her soul and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace the occasion.

According to the family, the remains of Hajia Mahama will be conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama
Hajia Ramatu Mahama Pulse Ghana

The former second lady reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on April 7 after a short illness.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

She had been battling a heart-related sickness for about two years now and was taken to the United Kingdom for treatment last year.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)

Man pulls out gun

Photos: An inside look at Hassan Ayariga’s multimillion dollar mansion with 2 penthouses

An inside look at Hassan Ayariga’s multimillion dollar mansion with 2 penthouses

‘I use magic cream to entice men who look at me’ – S*x worker reveals

‘I use magic cream to entice men who look at me’ – S*x worker reveals

Many Ghanaian lecturers are pupil teachers — Retired Appeals Court judge

University