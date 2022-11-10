Former Tema Oil Refinery boss arrested by UK authorities over bribery allegations

The charges, per the report, said Asante Berko is accused of conspiring with two Ghanaian authorities and four others in an alleged bribery scheme.

The scheme is said to have favoured Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Asante Berko, and a Turkish-based energy company that was seeking to build a power plant in Ghana.

Prosecutors say Mr. Berko allegedly paid a huge sum in bribes in order to obtain the necessary approvals for the Turkish-based power plant company, in which Goldman held a 16 percent stake.

Prosecutors also alleged that the former TOR boss laundered the bribe money through US financial institutions.

Pulse Ghana

In 2020, he was sued over a similar conduct by the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he later in 2021 resolved the suit after he agreed to pay about $329,000 to regulators without admitting or denying the allegations, according to court records sighted by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg said the unsealing of Asante Berko’s indictment documents coincided with his arrest last week at London’s Heathrow Airport, where he remains in UK custody.