As part of the NGO'S main objective to advocate for homeless men, women, and children, as well as helping them access basic needs of life, they have launched a project to feed children on the streets.

The "Valentine's Day Feed a Child On the Street Project" seeks to provide food, water, and drinks to children who live and beg on the streets.

Adelaide Abena Frimpomaa of Street and Homeless Shelter Foundation

"We are calling on social enterprises, corporate bodies, and other organizations to come and support this project. Sometimes we give them, sometimes we scream at them when they get close to our cars in traffic. This Valentine's Day, join SHS Foundation let us take away their worry of a good meal," said the founder of the NGO, Ms. Adelaide Abena Frimpomaa.

The NGO promises to launch several other projects such as the "20by20 Street Women's Project" and an eye screening project.

"Let's all support the best way we can. The future of every country is its youth," she added.