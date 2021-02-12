The visit was to officially inform Mahama of the demise of Baffoe Bonnie who reportedly died on Monday, February 1, 2020.

Mahama, earlier, described the deceased media personality as "a friend, comrade, and a brother".

Baffoe Bonnie's family calls on Mahama

Baffoe Bonnie, who was born in 1950 in the Western North Region of Ghana, died on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The business mogul graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History before pursuing his Master of Arts degree in International Affairs (MAIA) from Ohio University, the USA in 1980/81.

In 1995, he established the Network Broadcasting Company Limited; the company that operates Radio Gold, Montie FM, and TV Gold.

He was later appointed Board Chairman of the Ghana Air Catering Services from 2006 to 2007.

Due to his background in international relations, Mr. Baffoe-Bonnie was again appointed the Senior Political Advisor to the then Vice President, John Mahama, during the Mills Administration, from 2009 to 2012.

From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Baffoe-Bonnie served as a Presidential Staffer and Senior Advisor on Political Affairs to the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama.

He was married with 3 children: Ama Aniwaa Baffoe-Bonnie, Kweku Agyeman Baffoe-Bonnie, and Kwaku Amoa Baffoe-Bonnie.