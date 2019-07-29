The four, Abdul Nasir, Seidu Abubakari aka NBA, Safianu Abubakari and Abdul Rahman Suleiman aka Worfa who were part of the eight persons arrested by the National Security during the rescue of the Canadians have been charged with conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.

They were granted bail by the court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, following a bail application by their lawyers.

The rest of the accused persons are Sampson Aghalor, aka Romeo, Elvis Ojiyorwe and Jeff Omarsar, Yusif Yakubu.

Aghalor, Ojiyorwe, Omarsar and Yakubu, have been charged additionally with two counts of kidnapping.

Hearing continues on August 12, 2019.