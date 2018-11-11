Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Four in taxi crashed to death by a tipper truck

The driver of the tipper truck was said to be engaged in a telephone conversation while driving towards Nsawam from a weighing station around Anoffwas.

  • Published:
play

Four people in a taxicab died on the spot when a tipper truck crashed into them at Anoff in the Nsawam Adoagyri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The driver of the tipper truck was said to be engaged in a telephone conversation while driving towards Nsawam from a weighing station around Anoffwas.

READ MORE: Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested

play

 

He veered off into the lane of the taxi which was heading to Nsawam from Adeiso, crashing to death the driver and three other occupants of the cab.

The body of the deceased persons has been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for autopsy.

One person, believed to be with the tipper truck driver, has been arrested by the Nsawam Municipal Police.

The Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Marian Adu- Osei, has told Accra-based Citi FM that the suspect is to assist the police in investigation, particularly to arrest the driver of the truck who is currently on the run.

play

READ MORE: Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments

“The taxi driver saw the tipper truck coming and thinking that the road is narrow for both to pass through, the taxi driver stopped for the truck to go, however, the tipper truck came all the way and veered to where the taxi driver had parked and just run over the four persons," the Police Commander told Citi FM.

"We arrested one person who we believe he was with the driver. He is currently in our custody assisting us to get the driver.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Students from Adisco,Mfantsipim contributing to teenage pregnancy - Lecturer Students from Adisco,Mfantsipim contributing to teenage pregnancy - Lecturer
Six contractors grab Adentan-Madina highway footbridge contract Six contractors grab Adentan-Madina highway footbridge contract
Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot
Northern Region: Soldier accused of raping 16-year-old girl Northern Region: Soldier accused of raping 16-year-old girl
Martin Amidu suggests gov't is stifling his fight against corruption Martin Amidu suggests gov't is stifling his fight against corruption
Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot

Recommended Videos

Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more



Related Articles

Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
Works on Madina-Adentan footbridges to begin next week – Govt assures after massive demo
Accident kills another woman at Adenta; youth burn tyres to block road
24-year old man jailed 10 years for kidnapping 2 kids

Local

The uncompleted Madina-Adentan footbridge
Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments
Nana Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
X
Advertisement