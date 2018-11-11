news

Four people in a taxicab died on the spot when a tipper truck crashed into them at Anoff in the Nsawam Adoagyri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The driver of the tipper truck was said to be engaged in a telephone conversation while driving towards Nsawam from a weighing station around Anoffwas.

He veered off into the lane of the taxi which was heading to Nsawam from Adeiso, crashing to death the driver and three other occupants of the cab.

The body of the deceased persons has been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for autopsy.

One person, believed to be with the tipper truck driver, has been arrested by the Nsawam Municipal Police.

The Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Marian Adu- Osei, has told Accra-based Citi FM that the suspect is to assist the police in investigation, particularly to arrest the driver of the truck who is currently on the run.

“The taxi driver saw the tipper truck coming and thinking that the road is narrow for both to pass through, the taxi driver stopped for the truck to go, however, the tipper truck came all the way and veered to where the taxi driver had parked and just run over the four persons," the Police Commander told Citi FM.

"We arrested one person who we believe he was with the driver. He is currently in our custody assisting us to get the driver.”