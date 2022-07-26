Four judges nominated to Supreme Court by President Akufo-Addo

The nominees are George Kingsley Koomson, Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all justices of the Court of Appeal, and High Court justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.

President Akufo-Addo opined that the four nominees are on the advice of the Judicial Council as a result of vacancies, some occasioned by death, at the apex court of the land.

“That counsel came by a letter written by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah.”

The nominations were, consequently, made, in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

President Akufo-Addo’s letter read by the Speaker of Parliament indicated that the Council of State was informed about the nominations.

The Council has since completed its consultations and given its backing to the nominations.

“I am fully satisfied that each of these persons is duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge the functions of the justice of the Supreme Court,” President Akufo-Addo’s letter read in part.

“Mr Speaker, it is my respectful hope and expectation that the approval of the nominees will proceed expeditiously to enable them to assume office as soon as practicable.”

The Supreme Court of Ghana is the highest judicial body in Ghana. Ghana's 1992 constitution guarantees the independence and separation of the Judiciary from the Legislative and the Executive arms of government.

The 1992 constitution stipulates that the Supreme court is made up of the Chief Justice of Ghana and not less than nine other Justices of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice is appointed by the President of Ghana acting in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of the country's Parliament.