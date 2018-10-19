Pulse.com.gh logo
Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw

The incident occurred around 8:30pm at Cocoa Ase Chop Bar a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

A fatal accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region along the Accra-Kumasi Highway has claimed four lives.

The accident occurred after a Sprinter bus with registration number AS-6454-14 and a Kia Bongo vehicle with registration number GS-15 23-16 collided.

According to reports, the Sprinter bus was heading towards Kumasi from Accra while the Kia Bongo was traveling  from Kumasi to Accra.

play

 

READ MORE: 1,710 people killed in road accidents from January to September

The Kia Bongo was fully loaded with fresh Tilapia. In the car were the driver and his mate while the sprinter was loaded with about 30 passengers.

