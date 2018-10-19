Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkaw

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

A fatal accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region along the Accra-Kumasi Highway has claimed four lives.

The accident occurred after a Sprinter bus with registration number AS-6454-14 and a Kia Bongo vehicle with registration number GS-15 23-16 collided.

According to reports, the Sprinter bus was heading towards Kumasi from Accra while the Kia Bongo was traveling from Kumasi to Accra.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm at Cocoa Ase Chop Bar a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

The Kia Bongo was fully loaded with fresh Tilapia. In the car were the driver and his mate while the sprinter was loaded with about 30 passengers.