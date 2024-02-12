Four more arrested in connection with Cosy Hill Hotel CEO's murder

"The suspects, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, and Michael Klugey, who are all workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel are in Police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was earlier on arrested," the law enforcement agency stated in a release on Sunday, February 11.

The CEO, popularly known as the driving force behind the renowned 'Jirapa Dubai,' was tragically found dead in a pool of blood in one of the hotel rooms on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Promptly responding to the incident, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team conducted an initial visit to gather crucial evidence.

In a statement released on the same day, the Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring that justice is served in this case. The Inspector-General of Police has dispatched a specialized team of investigators and experts, led by the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to collaborate closely with the Upper West Regional Police Command.

