Four persons severely injured in car accident in Labone amid Eid celebration

The incident, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 2, was caused by a brake failure and overspeeding by one of the vehicles involved.

Eyewitnesses say the car was overspeeding and failed its brakes leading to it somersaulting, and flying the occupants out onto the road.

In a video which has since been widely circulated on social media, two unidentified bodies are seen lying motionless on the street.

One of the vehicles, a Range Rover, had toppled on its side but it is unclear whether the deceased were travelling in that car.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to issue any statement about the incident.

Meanwhile, the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has felicitated Ghanaian Muslims on the occasion of this year's Eid-el-Fitr and urged them to pray for the country.

According to him, the Sallah period, coming after one month of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, should be used for sober reflection and prayer for the country for continuous peace and unity.

He added that the month of Ramadan, in which the Holy Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), usually comes with a lot of lessons, which include dedication and sacrifice to the Almighty Allah.

Dr Ayariga said at a time like this when Ghana is facing unprecedented hardships, it was imperative for citizens to look inward and re-dedicate themselves to their Creator through prayers and sincere acts of worship.

He noted that the holy month of Ramadan had provided Muslims with ample time for supplication, which he said was a true way of following in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He urged Ghanaian Muslims to imbibe and inculcate the lessons learnt from the just concluded month of Ramadan, especially selflessness, sacrifice, and patience.