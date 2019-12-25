The couple, Daniele Migfiorisi and Ferien Oklomode accused the law enforcers of theft after they were stopped for a random search on Monday, December 23, 2019 on their way to the airport to fly to Italy.

According to DailyMailGH.com, the police officers accused are Cpl Amos Dery of Osu Motorbike patrols, Cpl Morgan Adjierah of RCID, Cpl John Alaldago of Bravo Rover Unit and Const. Lawson K. Makafui of Mounted Squadron.

The police officers the stopped the couple at Salvation Army in Osu for a search. The officers then ordered the driver of the couple to drive towards the Osu Police Station for alcohol test.

Excerpts of a police report read:

“After roaming with the couple in Osu township for a while, the police officers rescinded the decision to conduct the test and left them,” the police report said.

It added: “Soon thereafter, the couple detected that cash of 7000 Euros had been stolen from his bag placed at where No. 46165 G/L/Cpl Amos Dery sat.”